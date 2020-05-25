COVID-19: Osun discharges two patients, records two new cases
Osun State government on Sunday night announced the recovery and discharge of two more coronavirus patients from its isolation and treatment centre.
This was just as it confirmed the detection of an additional two new COVID-19 cases, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the State to 44.
The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, who made these disclosures known in a statement said the patients were discharged after testing negative for the virus twice as required by treatment protocol.
He also disclosed that with the discovery of two new cases, the number of active cases in the state now stands at four, as at 24th May 2020.
ALSO READ: Tacha, Mercy, other ‘pepper dem’ housemates return to screens June 1
Isamotu said “today, two COVID-19 patients were discharged from our isolation and treatment centre to join their families after they tested negative for the virus. Sadly, we also recorded two new cases bringing the number of active cases in the state to four. Thankfully, they are all stable and responding to treatment.
“In total, 34 patients have been successfully treated and discharged from our isolation centres across the state out of the 44 confirmed cases in the state”, he remarked.
Isamotu urged residents to continue to abide by the measures put in place by the state government in ensuring that the Coronavirus is contained.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING
Pantami Used Armed Officers To Evict Our Staff, Abike Dabiri Alleges
The chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has alleged that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami used armed security men to eject NIDCOM from the offices which they occupied in the NCC building located at Mbora District… Read full story
Naira Set To Rally As CBN, ABCON Finalise BDCs’ Resumption Of Forex Sale
The naira is facing its greatest risk from the COVID-19 pandemic as currency speculators continue to make spurious demand for dollar with the hope of making good returns from the rising gaps between… Read full story
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
QUICK EJACULATION, SMALL SIZE NOW TURNED TO A LONG LASTING BIG SIZE. BULLDOZE YOUR WOMAN INTO SEXUAL SUBMISSION WITH THIS NEW NATURAL MACHINE
CLICK HERE TO WORK FROM HOME WITHOUT ANY EXPERIENCE AND GET YOUR OWN STAY AT HOME PALLIATIVE. WE WILL DO IT ALL FOR YOU AND YOU WILL START EARNING FROM TODAY, ALL PROFIT WILL BE PAID DIRECTLY TO YOUR ACCOUNT. REGISTRATION WILL COST YOU NOTHING