COVID-19: Osun discharges two patients, records two new cases

Osun State government on Sunday night announced the recovery and discharge of two more coronavirus patients from its isolation and treatment centre.

This was just as it confirmed the detection of an additional two new COVID-19 cases, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the State to 44.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, who made these disclosures known in a statement said the patients were discharged after testing negative for the virus twice as required by treatment protocol.

He also disclosed that with the discovery of two new cases, the number of active cases in the state now stands at four, as at 24th May 2020.

Isamotu said “today, two COVID-19 patients were discharged from our isolation and treatment centre to join their families after they tested negative for the virus. Sadly, we also recorded two new cases bringing the number of active cases in the state to four. Thankfully, they are all stable and responding to treatment.

“In total, 34 patients have been successfully treated and discharged from our isolation centres across the state out of the 44 confirmed cases in the state”, he remarked.

Isamotu urged residents to continue to abide by the measures put in place by the state government in ensuring that the Coronavirus is contained.

