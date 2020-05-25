Tacha, Mercy, other ‘pepper dem’ housemates return to screens June 1

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced the return of Big Brother Naija Reunion Show starring the housemates of the Pepper Dem Season on Monday, June 1 on Africa Magic Urban and Family.

Fans of the popular reality TV show will be treated to the most epic reunion show yet that promises to be filled with emotional outbursts, wild surprises and other mind stopping moments served by the BBNaija Pepper Dem gang.

The show will also let viewers in on the lives of the BBNaija alumni seven months after the show’s finale.

This is no spoiler alert but there will be laughter, tears and confrontations as the ex-housemates along with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the show’s host, revisit the events that rocked Biggie’s house last season. Fans and viewers will also hope to get answers to some burning questions and perhaps witness the end to the rivalries between some of the ex-housemates.

The Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem Reunion will premiere Monday, 1 June and will air Mondays through to Thursdays on Africa Magic Urban at 10 p. m WAT and Africa Magic Family at 10:30 p.m WAT, available to customers on all DStv packages.

Meanwhile, auditions for BBNaija season 5 is still on. The online audition is free and open to interested male and female participants, who are of Nigerian nationality with a valid Nigerian passport, and must be 21 years of age by June 1, 2020.

