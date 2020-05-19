COVID-19: Ooni of Ife donates motorised fumigator to Bayelsa

The Ooni of Ife has donated motorised modular fumigators to the Bayelsa State Government, to combat the spread of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic in the state.

While presenting the motorised fumigators in Yenagoa, the spokesman of the Ooni of Ife, Mr Moses Olafera, said the people of Ife appreciates the love Bayelsans have shown them.

Rt Hon Friday Konbowei Benson while addressing the delegation thanked them for making the symbolic presentation to assist the government and the people of the state in this COVID-19 induced period.

Addressing newsman shortly after the presentation his Royal Majesty, Oba Awosunle Babatude Tokumbo Elajesi of Ife kingdom, started that the good gesture is part of their effort to support the state government to combat COVID-19 in Bayelsa State.

