COVID-19: Ondo distributes PPE to public, private hospitals

As part of its intervention to strengthen the capacity of the hospitals in the state, in the fight against COVID -19, the Ondo State government has donated some Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), surgical face masks and N95 respirators to hospitals across the state.

Presenting the items on behalf of the state government, the Chairman of the Ondo State Interministerial Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, assured hospitals across the state that the present administration would continue to support the improvement of its facilities.

He said the materials being handed over to the hospital were part of the support from the state government to boost its performance against the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the healthcare delivery system in general.

Fatusi said the donation of Personal Protective Equipment to health workers in both public and private health facilities across the state became necessary to empower both private and public hospitals to be able to do their work in a safer environment.

He said the distribution which is the third phase is part of government’s efforts to reduce the spread of Coronavirus in the state and said it is a periodic activity carried out by the Interministerial Committee as part of measures of protecting health workers and patients from contracting the virus.

The Chairman listed some of the equipment distributed to both public and private health facilities to include; scrubs, disposable gloves, surgical face masks, face shields, goggles, Biohazard bags, heavy-duty aprons, face masks, boots, hand sanitisers, hand wash, bottled water, soaps, disinfectants, antiseptic lotion, germicide, lifebuoy soap, among others.

Fatusi commended the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Coalition against COVID-19 and other donors for supporting the government in the fight against the pandemic.

He described logistic supply to health facilities as the bedrock to a viable health system revealed that the focus of the government is to ensure health workers across the State work in a safe and serene environment, adding that the distribution will continue until the pandemic is over.

He said “today is a day we are very proud of what the government and the team are doing and one of our prerogatives is to fight COVID 19 to a standstill and to be able to get a victory against COVID 19.

“There is no way to achieve this if our health workers are not protected and what we are doing today is a major step in our battle against COVID 19.

“We are empowering our public hospitals and private practitioners to be able to do their work in a safer environment and ensuring that in that context they can truly have victory against COVID 19.

“This is the third round and we will be doing this from time to time and we will continue to this until this COVID 19 is conquered and we will continue to replenish the facilities and supply the logistic they need because without logistic you cannot provide healthcare, logistic is the heartbeat of healthcare”

He, however, frowned over the non-adherence to precautionary measures against Coronavirus by residents of the state, describing the development as disturbing, capable of frustrating collective efforts at controlling the spread of the virus.

He appealed to people of the state to keep to the COVID-19 law, stressing that those who contravene it would be prosecuted.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Health and Special Assistant on Health, Hon. Jibayo Adeyeye represented by Dr. (Mrs.) Toyin Adeyalo-Ogundare said the distribution of the personal protective equipment to both public and private health facilities across the state would boost the government’s efforts in combating Coronavirus.

He said this is in fulfilment of government’s promise that health workers in the state would be adequately protected.

He maintained that no health worker contracted the virus in the state, while about 400 health workers earlier infected have been successfully treated.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Olukoju Aderemi thanked the state government for the initiative, stating that it will go a long way to prevent health workers in the State from contracting the virus.

He added that the equipment will keep them and their families safe during this period.

