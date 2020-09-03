Bauchi court convicts five for theft of Jos Disco transformer

A Bauchi State Chief Magistrate Court presided by Mr Ahmed Shuibu Ningi has sentenced five persons for mischief and theft of parts of transformer belonging to Jos Electricity Distribution Place.

According to the statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communications of Jos Disco, Dr Elijah Adakole made available to Tribune Online in Jos, Plateau State, it pointed out that the criminals were arrested while vandalising a transformer belonging to the establishment.

“The five convicted persons were Samaila Gambo, Kabiru Yunusa, Habibu Ahmed, Bala Yaro and Sale Mohammed all of Darazo local government area of Bauchi State.

“The convicts according to the record of proceedings from the court in the case number CMCBH/360/2020 dated 25th August 2020 was caught at Rugan Magaji village where they cannibalized a transformer and extracted an electronic bushing worth N40, 000.00 from it”

The statement further depicted that the five convicts were charged to court and tried in accordance with section 96, 334 and 286(2) of the penal code.

It added that the five convicts pleaded guilty to all the charges and were therefore tried summarily pursuant to section 157 of the criminal procedures code which empowers the Court to try them in such a manner.

Ningi after listening to their plea for mercy gave all the convicts an option of N20, 000 fines individually in addition to their right of appeal to the High Court of Justice in Bauchi State within 30 days.

