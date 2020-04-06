Equities investors lose N221.6bn on Monday

Negative sentiments persist with the local equities market opening the week on a bearish run as All Share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) depreciated by 2.02 per cent to close at 20,669.38 points as investors lose N221.6 billion.

Market capitalisation also dipped by 2.02 per cent to record a close N10.771 trillion as against the opening of N10.993 trillion Accordingly, Month-to-date and Year-to-Date losses increased to -3.0 per cent and -23.0 per cent, respectively

Access Bank led the gainers’ chart having gained N0.60 Kobo or 9.92 per cent in value to close at N6.65 Kobo per stock, AIICO Insurance followed with 9.59 per cent appreciation in its share value to close at 80 Kobo.

WAPCO also gained 85 Kobo, having appreciated by 9.50 per cent to close at 85 Kobo at by the end of the day trading; Wema Bank’s share value appreciated by 8.51 per cent to close at 51 Kobo; while Fidelity Bank added 14 kobo or 8.28 per cent to close at N1.83 Kobo.

On the other hand, Cutix, Learn Africa, NAHCO, Seplat and BUA Cement declined by 9.92, 9.59, 9.50, 8.51 and 8.28 percentile, respectively to close each share value at N6.65 kobo, 80 kobo, N9.80 kobo, 51 kobo and N1.83 Kobo respectively.

The total volume of trades increased by 43 per cent to 336.43 million units, valued at NGN4.13 billion and exchanged in 4,184 deals. FBNH was the most traded stock by volume at 98.62 million units while Guaranty Trust Bank was the most traded stock by value at NGN1.00 billion, respectively.

The sectoral performance was broadly negative as declines in the Industrial Goods (-7.2%) and Oil and Gas (-4.9%) indices masked the gains recorded in the Banking (+2.6%), Insurance (+1.9%) and Consumer Goods (+0.6%).

