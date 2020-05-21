COVID-19: NSCDC deploys personnel to monitor travel ban during Eid-Fitr in Kaduna

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC), Kaduna State command has deployed 3,000 of its personnel to monitor the COVID-19 interstate travel ban during the forthcoming Eld-Fitri in the state. This was even as it called on residents to obey lockdown order imposed on the state in view of COVID-19 pandemic or risked being sanctioned. [...]

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC), Kaduna State command has deployed 3,000 of its personnel to monitor the COVID-19 interstate travel ban during the forthcoming Eld-Fitri in the state.

This was even as it called on residents to obey lockdown order imposed on the state in view of COVID-19 pandemic or risked being sanctioned.

The state commandant, Babangida Abdullahi Dutsinma, made the call while felicitating with Muslim Umah on Sallah celebration and successful completion of the spiritual obligation of Ramadan fast on Thursday.

Dutsinma advised residents to obey restriction of movement directive, saying it is for the collective good of the people restating that only the living celebrate.

He warned that anyone who violates the lockdown order by embarking on intra or inter-state movement and is caught will face the wrath of the law.

According to him, over 3, 000 personnel are deployed to ensure COVID-19 intra and inter-state travel ban.

“The deployment will be maintained during Eid-el-Fitr and I urge residents of border communities to cooperate with security agencies by not allowing desperate people to take advantage of illegal routes in their domain,” Dutsinma explained.

He said Head of Operations, all Area Commanders and Divisional Officers have been directed and have mobilised fully to curtail the influx of people in the state accounts for the rising incidence of COVID-19 in the state.

Further, the Commandant explained that these measures have become necessary in preventing community spread of COVID-19.

The NSCDC helmsman urged Muslims to use the Eid-el-Fitr period to pray for Nigeria especially against challenges of terrorism and insurgency, banditry, cattle rustling, ethnic militia and end to the novel COVID-19.

On the unfortunate incidence of killings and banditry in parts of the state, the Commandant assured that efforts are being intensified to apprehend those behind it as he appealed for support from the public as a collective approach to tackle the menace.

Perpetrators of dastard acts must desist from it in order to pave way for peace and development, without peace there cannot be development.

He assured that the corps in collaboration with sister agencies are working relentlessly towards the restoration of peace, restating that inhabitants of communities should collaborate with security agencies.

