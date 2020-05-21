Islam is not against childbirth spacing, Islamic cleric declares 

Couples in Bauchi State have been reminded of the importance of child spacing to the health status of both mother and child just as it was stressed that Islam is in firm support of child spacing for good health.

An Islamic cleric who is the Deputy Chief Imam of Ningi Central Mosque, Ustaz Hussaini Shehu made the statement while interacting with members of the Bauchi State Public Health Media Network during a field visit to Ningi Town maternity Clinic to observe the negative effects of COVID-19 pandemic on CBS issues.

Ustaz Hussaini Shehu also explained strongly that Islam permits child spacing to enable the child and the mother to benefit and enjoy a healthy living wondering why some so-called clerics are preaching against the CBS services saying that they are not telling the truth about it.

The Islamic cleric maintained that it is the duty of the spouses to sit down and discuss issues that relate to the betterment of the family and improvements of their health condition no matter what it takes to achieve that.

While quoting several verses of the Holy Qur’an to support his claims, he pointed at the portion where Allah (SWT) ordained two years lactation to enable the mother and child to get stronger before another birth and therefore called for adherence to professional advice as a way to ensure proper upbringing of the family.

He added that child spacing improves the health status of the mother and the children and call on Muslims couples to disregard speculations that child spacing is a calculated attempt by the western world to limit the number of children.

Also speaking to the select group of journalists, the chief matron in charge of the maternity, Mrs Lauratu Mohammed lamented lack of patronage by women due to fear of COVID-19 infection as well as non-availability of the consumables to give to the clients.

She further explained that the number of patients that use attend the centre before the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced drastically adding that, “before the outbreak of COVID-19, the PHC records over 100 clients in a month, but now the number has dropped to about 30 or fewer visits in a month.

Tribune Online