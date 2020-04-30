COVID-19: Nigeria records 204 new cases, total now 1932

Nigeria has recorded 204 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 1932.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known via its verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

It tweeted: “204 new cases of #COVID19 reported; 80-Kano, 45-Lagos, 12-Gombe, 9-Bauchi, 9-Sokoto, 7-Borno, 7-Edo, 6-Rivers, 6-Ogun, 4-FCT, 4-Akwa Ibom, 4-Bayelsa, 3-Kaduna, 2-Oyo, 2-Delta, 2-Nasarawa, 1-Ondo, 1-Kebbi.

“As of 11:50 pm 30th April, 1932 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. Discharged: 319; Deaths: 58.”

It also said 35 states and the FCT have recorded at least one confirmed case of COVID19 and 71% of all cases are from three states.

Breakdown of confirmed cases;

204 new cases of #COVID19 reported; 80-Kano

45-Lagos

12-Gombe

9-Bauchi

9-Sokoto

7-Borno

7-Edo

6-Rivers

6-Ogun

4-FCT

4-Akwa Ibom

4-Bayelsa

3-Kaduna

2-Oyo

2-Delta

2-Nasarawa

1-Ondo

1-Kebbi 11:50pm 30th April- 1932 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria Discharged: 319

Deaths: 58 pic.twitter.com/CIZtojz5UR — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 30, 2020

