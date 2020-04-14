COVID-19: Nigeria records 19 new cases, total now 362

Nineteen new cases of COVID-19 have been reported as follows: 14 in Lagos, 2 in FCT, 1 in Kano, 1 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Edo.

As at 09:20 pm 14th April, there are 362 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria.

99 have been discharged with 11 deaths.

Nineteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 14 in Lagos

2 in FCT

1 in Kano

1 in Akwa Ibom

1 in Edo As at 09:20 pm 14th April there are 362 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 99 have been discharged with 11 deaths#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/ySAhNzWnnU — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 14, 2020

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

We Understand The Need For Lockdown Extension, But Palliative Not Well Handled, Says Afenifere

Pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, on Monday said it understood the need to extend the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic as announced by President Muhammadu Buhari in his nationwide broadcast, but quickly expressed worries about the continuation of the palliatives promised by him as the stimulus… Read full story

COVID-19: FG Working On Comprehensive Package For Health Workers

The Federal Government, through the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, is already working on a comprehensive package for health workers in the frontline of the battle against COVID-19 pandemic, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said on Monday… Read full story

COVID-19 Loan Applications Free, Says CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday said application for COVID-19 loan applications are free. In a statement signed by its Director of corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor, CBN said it had receivedreports in the social media circles that loan seekers and owners of small-scale businesses who apply for loans provided to… Read full story

COVID-19: Nigeria Not On IMF’s Debt Service Relief List

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday announced debt service relief to 25 countries most of them in Africa to cushion the effects of COVID-19. Nigeria is not on the list. A statement issued by Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which contained… Read full story