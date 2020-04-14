Twice in less than two hours, on Tuesday night, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 30 new cases of coronavirus in the country.

While it first announced 19 cases at 9:20 pm, bringing the total to 362, it announced another 11 at 11:00 pm, bringing the total to 373.

Details later…

Eleven new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Lagos State. As at 11:00 pm 14th April there are 373 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 99 have been discharged with 11 deaths#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/XtcbJ4qxA6 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 14, 2020

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

We Understand The Need For Lockdown Extension, But Palliative Not Well Handled, Says Afenifere

Pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, on Monday said it understood the need to extend the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic as announced by President Muhammadu Buhari in his nationwide broadcast, but quickly expressed worries about the continuation of the palliatives promised by him as the stimulus… Read full story

COVID-19: FG Working On Comprehensive Package For Health Workers

The Federal Government, through the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, is already working on a comprehensive package for health workers in the frontline of the battle against COVID-19 pandemic, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said on Monday… Read full story

COVID-19 Loan Applications Free, Says CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday said application for COVID-19 loan applications are free. In a statement signed by its Director of corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor, CBN said it had receivedreports in the social media circles that loan seekers and owners of small-scale businesses who apply for loans provided to… Read full story

Centuries After Jalumi War, Osun’s River Otin Still Seeking Government Attention

Whether a visitor is entering Inisa in Osun State from Kwara State or Osogbo, accessing River Otin, from which the local government council name is conspicuous, and commercial motorcycle operators are stationed at the entrance of the town on the highway, always ready to guide visitors’ movement… Read full story

Claims Of Laying 5G Fibre Optic Cables In Lagos, Others Misleading —DEMS Volunteers

Digital Economy Media Support Volunteers’ (DEMS Volunteers’), a non-governmental advocacy group of media and telecoms practitioners creating awareness on digital economy, has described it as strange, the recent social media onslaught on the telecommunications infrastructure deployment in parts of Lagos… Read full story