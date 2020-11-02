Nigeria confirms 72 new COVID-19 cases, total now 63,036

By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the country has recorded 72 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 63,036.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Monday night.

“On the 2nd of November 2020, 72 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 63036 cases have been confirmed, 59328 cases have been discharged and 1147 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 72 new cases are reported from 9 states- Lagos (51), FCT (6), Ogun (4), Kaduna (3), Niger (2), Ondo (2), Plateau (2), Katsina (1), Oyo (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos21,33864620,474218
FCT6,1246955,34881
Plateau3,652953,52433
Oyo3,4523333,07643
Rivers2,831942,67859
Edo2,666262,531109
Kaduna2,658502,56543
Ogun2,051991,92230
Delta1,814281,73749
Kano1,74791,68454
Ondo1,669471,58537
Enugu1,314241,26921
Kwara1,069241,01926
Ebonyi1,04981,01130
Katsina953192824
Gombe9377583725
Osun929790220
Abia898188728
Borno745470536
Bauchi713369614
Imo6172258312
Benue4932246011
Nasarawa48214432513
Bayelsa4131138121
Ekiti33593206
Jigawa325630811
Akwa Ibom29502878
Anambra2771024819
Niger276525912
Adamawa257023819
Sokoto165114717
Taraba146331076
Kebbi931848
Cross River874749
Yobe826688
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

