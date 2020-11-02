Nigeria confirms 72 new COVID-19 cases, total now 63,036

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the country has recorded 72 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 63,036.
The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Monday night.
“On the 2nd of November 2020, 72 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 63036 cases have been confirmed, 59328 cases have been discharged and 1147 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 72 new cases are reported from 9 states- Lagos (51), FCT (6), Ogun (4), Kaduna (3), Niger (2), Ondo (2), Plateau (2), Katsina (1), Oyo (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|21,338
|646
|20,474
|218
|FCT
|6,124
|695
|5,348
|81
|Plateau
|3,652
|95
|3,524
|33
|Oyo
|3,452
|333
|3,076
|43
|Rivers
|2,831
|94
|2,678
|59
|Edo
|2,666
|26
|2,531
|109
|Kaduna
|2,658
|50
|2,565
|43
|Ogun
|2,051
|99
|1,922
|30
|Delta
|1,814
|28
|1,737
|49
|Kano
|1,747
|9
|1,684
|54
|Ondo
|1,669
|47
|1,585
|37
|Enugu
|1,314
|24
|1,269
|21
|Kwara
|1,069
|24
|1,019
|26
|Ebonyi
|1,049
|8
|1,011
|30
|Katsina
|953
|1
|928
|24
|Gombe
|937
|75
|837
|25
|Osun
|929
|7
|902
|20
|Abia
|898
|18
|872
|8
|Borno
|745
|4
|705
|36
|Bauchi
|713
|3
|696
|14
|Imo
|617
|22
|583
|12
|Benue
|493
|22
|460
|11
|Nasarawa
|482
|144
|325
|13
|Bayelsa
|413
|11
|381
|21
|Ekiti
|335
|9
|320
|6
|Jigawa
|325
|6
|308
|11
|Akwa Ibom
|295
|0
|287
|8
|Anambra
|277
|10
|248
|19
|Niger
|276
|5
|259
|12
|Adamawa
|257
|0
|238
|19
|Sokoto
|165
|1
|147
|17
|Taraba
|146
|33
|107
|6
|Kebbi
|93
|1
|84
|8
|Cross River
|87
|4
|74
|9
|Yobe
|82
|6
|68
|8
|Zamfara
|79
|1
|73
|5
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
