Nigeria confirms 72 new COVID-19 cases, total now 63,036

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the country has recorded 72 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 63,036.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Monday night.

“On the 2nd of November 2020, 72 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 63036 cases have been confirmed, 59328 cases have been discharged and 1147 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 72 new cases are reported from 9 states- Lagos (51), FCT (6), Ogun (4), Kaduna (3), Niger (2), Ondo (2), Plateau (2), Katsina (1), Oyo (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 21,338 646 20,474 218 FCT 6,124 695 5,348 81 Plateau 3,652 95 3,524 33 Oyo 3,452 333 3,076 43 Rivers 2,831 94 2,678 59 Edo 2,666 26 2,531 109 Kaduna 2,658 50 2,565 43 Ogun 2,051 99 1,922 30 Delta 1,814 28 1,737 49 Kano 1,747 9 1,684 54 Ondo 1,669 47 1,585 37 Enugu 1,314 24 1,269 21 Kwara 1,069 24 1,019 26 Ebonyi 1,049 8 1,011 30 Katsina 953 1 928 24 Gombe 937 75 837 25 Osun 929 7 902 20 Abia 898 18 872 8 Borno 745 4 705 36 Bauchi 713 3 696 14 Imo 617 22 583 12 Benue 493 22 460 11 Nasarawa 482 144 325 13 Bayelsa 413 11 381 21 Ekiti 335 9 320 6 Jigawa 325 6 308 11 Akwa Ibom 295 0 287 8 Anambra 277 10 248 19 Niger 276 5 259 12 Adamawa 257 0 238 19 Sokoto 165 1 147 17 Taraba 146 33 107 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 87 4 74 9 Yobe 82 6 68 8 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded More Cases, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Nigeria’s COVID-19 recoveries increased last week compared to the previous week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week, October 25 to 31, the 44th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, a total of 1,390 patients recovered and were discharged last week, compared to 724 who were discharged in the previous week.

Gbajabiamila Calls For Amendment Of Federal Character Laws

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has underscored the urgent need for review the extant definition of federal character in the Nigerian Constitution….

BREAKING: LG Chairman Abducted In Oyo

Kidnappers, on Sunday night, abducted the chairman of Iganna Local Council Development Area of Oyo State, Mr Jacob Olayiwola Adeleke…

BREAKING: Hoodlums Loot NYSC Camp In Abuja

Hoodlums in their numbers have invaded the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Kubwa Abuja looting properties belonging to the camp…

Looting: Osun Begins House-To-House Search Thursday To Fish Out Perpetrators

As the 72- hour amnesty given by the Osun State government to looters in the state to return all looted properties in their custody expires today, the state government has expressed its intention to commence a house-to-house search on Thursday to fish out the deviants among them…

Nigeria confirms 72 new COVID-19 cases, total now 63,036