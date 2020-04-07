BREAKING: Kidnapped elder brother of Bauchi gov, Alh Adamu Duguri, regains freedom

Yaya Adamu Duguri, the kidnapped elder brother of Bauchi State governor, Sen Bala Mohammed has regained his freedom.

Reports gathered by Tribune Online revealed that Yaya Adamu Duguri who was kidnapped about two weeks ago by armed men was released on Tuesday evening.

A source close to the family who confided in our correspondent said that the District Head of Duguri walked into the house after he was dropped off by the kidnappers around the metropolis.

The source simply said that: “Thanks to the Almighty God. Alhamdulillah. My neighbour Adamu Duguri is back home hale and hearty. He is thankful to Allahu (SWT) and people who have been praying for his release.”

When contacted for confirmation, Bauchi State Police Command through its PPRO, DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar said that, “yes, he has regained his freedom and has reunited with his family, further details will be given later.”

It will be recalled that Yaya Adamu Duguri was kidnapped penultimate Wednesday by four armed men at about 7:30 pm when he was at Anguwar Jaki within Bauchi metropolis.

It is, however, not known if any ransom was paid before his eventual release.

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

I Consumed Carrots, Vitamin C, Blackseed Oil With Honey To Fight Coronavirus, Says Makinde •I’ll ensure no Oyo citizen dies from COVID-19

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has disclosed what he did in isolation in order to become negative of the coronavirus… Read full story

COVID-19: Lagos Govt Rejects Chinese Doctors

Lagos State government on Monday said it is not expecting any Chinese doctors for support to tackle its Coronavirus(COVID-19) pandemic… Read full story

Nine Months After, Suspected Killers Of Funke Olakunrin, Pa Fasoranti’s Daughter, Land In Police Net

After nine months after she was murdered , the Special Anti Robbery Squad of the Ondo State Police Command has arrested four suspects in… Read full story

COVID-19: Fake Chloroquine 250mg Tablets Now In Circulation, NAFDAC Warns

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Monday alerted Nigerians on the circulation of fake chloroquine… Read full story

FG Declares Friday, Monday As Public Holidays To Mark Easter Celebration

The Federal Government has declared Friday, April 10 and Monday, April 13 as public holidays to mark the 2020 Easter celebration… Read full story