A Non-Governmental Organisation, STEM Education Development Foundation (SEDF), on Saturday sensitised and distributed free hand sanitisers to traders at the popular Eleyele Market in Ibadan.

The Foundation whose primary objective is the development of STEM Education in Nigeria stormed the market place on Saturday with a sensitisation campaign on the preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic, tagged ‘STEM the Virus’, with over 700 pieces of hand sanitisers distributed to both the sellers and buyers alike.

The convener of the foundation, Miss Funmilayo Sodipo, while addressing the traders, emphasised the need to adhere strictly to WHO’s recommendation in fighting the scourge. “we are the ones who will determine how long the battle against coronavirus will take, the earlier we do the needful the better for humanity,” she said.

Emphasising on the damages of the pandemic and how to stay safe from contacting it, Mr Sanyaolu Adeboye, who coordinated the sensitisation process, educated the traders on the basic preventive measures, stressing that washing their hands, coughing and sneezing into their inner elbows and maintaining social distance are the best ways of minimizing the spread of the virus.

He also stated that, although it could be difficult to always get water and soap to wash their hand, the hand sanitiser is a good alternative to water and soap and should be used constantly.

Mr Sanyaolu who was assisted by the duo of Mr Oluseyi Ereme and Mrs Oluwatunmise Sanyaolu, further stressed the need for them to avoid touching their faces, mouths, eyes or ears with their hands, as this is the easiest way the virus can enter the body.

He, however, encouraged the traders to obey government orders by staying at home during this period and endeavour to use nose masks in order to avoid contracting the virus when they come in contact with an infected person.

The traders who asked several questions about the COVID-19 virus and were enlightened accordingly expressed their gratitude to the foundation for the sensitisation exercise and promised to practice all they have been taught to prevent themselves from the virus.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE