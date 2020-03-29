(Buhari’s Speech): I’ve asked governors to nominate doctors, nurses for training to tackle the disease

“I also requested, through the Nigeria Governors Forum, for all State Governments to nominate Doctors and Nurses who will be trained by the NCDC and Lagos State Government on tactical and operational response to the virus in case it spreads to other states.

“This training will also include medical representatives from our armed forces, paramilitary and security and intelligence agencies.

“As a nation, our response must be guided, systematic and professional. There is a need for consistency across the nation. All inconsistencies in policy guidelines between Federal and State agencies will be eliminated.”