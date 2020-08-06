COVID-19: NCDC confirms 354 new cases, total rises to 45,244

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 354 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infection to 45,244.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

“On the 6th of August 2020, 354 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 45244 cases have been confirmed, 32430 cases have been discharged and 930 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 354 new cases are reported from 17 states- FCT (78), Lagos (76), Kaduna (23), Ebonyi (19), Oyo (18), Nasarawa (17), Rivers (17), Delta (16), Kwara (15), Akwa Ibom (13), Edo (12), Ogun (12), Plateau (11), Kano (9), Bauchi (6), Borno (6), Ekiti (6),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 15,627 2,316 13,119 192 FCT 4,241 2,965 1,231 45 Oyo 2,825 1,392 1,402 31 Edo 2,340 174 2,073 93 Rivers 1,911 267 1,591 53 Kano 1,608 264 1,291 53 Delta 1,557 110 1,404 43 Kaduna 1,530 183 1,335 12 Ogun 1,428 200 1,204 24 Plateau 1,294 676 598 20 Ondo 1,243 565 651 27 Enugu 880 377 485 18 Ebonyi 838 19 793 26 Kwara 815 452 342 21 Katsina 746 265 457 24 Borno 634 30 569 35 Abia 625 103 517 5 Gombe 620 68 529 23 Osun 586 273 300 13 Bauchi 574 40 521 13 Imo 472 315 147 10 Nasarawa 360 129 223 8 Benue 356 285 64 7 Bayelsa 342 31 290 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Akwa Ibom 234 55 171 8 Niger 226 81 133 12 Adamawa 176 80 85 11 Ekiti 159 81 76 2 Sokoto 154 1 137 16 Anambra 142 41 83 18 Kebbi 90 0 82 8 Zamfara 77 1 71 5 Taraba 72 13 55 4 Cross River 68 27 33 8 Yobe 67 2 57 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

354 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; FCT-78

Lagos-76

Kaduna-23

Ebonyi-19

Oyo-18

Nasarawa-17

Rivers-17

Delta-16

Kwara-15

Akwa Ibom-13

Edo-12

Ogun-12

Plateau-11

Kano-9

Bauchi-6

Borno-6

Ekiti-6 45,244 confirmed

32,430 discharged

930 deaths pic.twitter.com/CEtNUyiHpC — NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 6, 2020

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FG Increases Hate Speech Fine From N500,000 To N5m

THE Federal Government has announced that its newly- unveiled reviewed Nigeria Broadcasting Code has provisions to increase the hate speech fine for people found culpable of hate speech from N500,000 to N5 million. This is as it said the amendment of the broadcasting code is boosting local content, among other provisions…

NCDC confirms 354 cases

China’s Greek Gift To Nigeria

A report in a British tabloid in December 2006 indicated that Britain paid the final payment on a multi-billion-dollar loan it obtained in 1945 for rehabilitation, reconstruction of its infrastructure after the devastating the Second World War. According to the report, its creditors were the United States and Canada, which Britain transferred £43 million and £12 million respectively. The original loan of $4.34bn which was equivalent to £27bn as of 2006, was drawn to prevent Britain from falling into bankruptcy due to aggravated and colossal damage caused by…

NCDC confirms 354 cases