COVID-19: NCDC confirms 354 new cases, total rises to 45,244

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 354 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infection to 45,244.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

“On the 6th of August 2020, 354 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 45244 cases have been confirmed, 32430 cases have been discharged and 930 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 354 new cases are reported from 17 states- FCT (78), Lagos (76), Kaduna (23), Ebonyi (19), Oyo (18), Nasarawa (17), Rivers (17), Delta (16), Kwara (15), Akwa Ibom (13), Edo (12), Ogun (12), Plateau (11), Kano (9), Bauchi (6), Borno (6), Ekiti (6),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos15,6272,31613,119192
FCT4,2412,9651,23145
Oyo2,8251,3921,40231
Edo2,3401742,07393
Rivers1,9112671,59153
Kano1,6082641,29153
Delta1,5571101,40443
Kaduna1,5301831,33512
Ogun1,4282001,20424
Plateau1,29467659820
Ondo1,24356565127
Enugu88037748518
Ebonyi8381979326
Kwara81545234221
Katsina74626545724
Borno6343056935
Abia6251035175
Gombe6206852923
Osun58627330013
Bauchi5744052113
Imo47231514710
Nasarawa3601292238
Benue356285647
Bayelsa3423129021
Jigawa322330811
Akwa Ibom234551718
Niger2268113312
Adamawa176808511
Ekiti15981762
Sokoto154113716
Anambra142418318
Kebbi900828
Zamfara771715
Taraba7213554
Cross River6827338
Yobe672578
Kogi5032

