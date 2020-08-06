COVID-19: NCDC confirms 354 new cases, total rises to 45,244

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 354 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infection to 45,244.
The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle on Thursday.
“On the 6th of August 2020, 354 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 45244 cases have been confirmed, 32430 cases have been discharged and 930 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 354 new cases are reported from 17 states- FCT (78), Lagos (76), Kaduna (23), Ebonyi (19), Oyo (18), Nasarawa (17), Rivers (17), Delta (16), Kwara (15), Akwa Ibom (13), Edo (12), Ogun (12), Plateau (11), Kano (9), Bauchi (6), Borno (6), Ekiti (6),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|15,627
|2,316
|13,119
|192
|FCT
|4,241
|2,965
|1,231
|45
|Oyo
|2,825
|1,392
|1,402
|31
|Edo
|2,340
|174
|2,073
|93
|Rivers
|1,911
|267
|1,591
|53
|Kano
|1,608
|264
|1,291
|53
|Delta
|1,557
|110
|1,404
|43
|Kaduna
|1,530
|183
|1,335
|12
|Ogun
|1,428
|200
|1,204
|24
|Plateau
|1,294
|676
|598
|20
|Ondo
|1,243
|565
|651
|27
|Enugu
|880
|377
|485
|18
|Ebonyi
|838
|19
|793
|26
|Kwara
|815
|452
|342
|21
|Katsina
|746
|265
|457
|24
|Borno
|634
|30
|569
|35
|Abia
|625
|103
|517
|5
|Gombe
|620
|68
|529
|23
|Osun
|586
|273
|300
|13
|Bauchi
|574
|40
|521
|13
|Imo
|472
|315
|147
|10
|Nasarawa
|360
|129
|223
|8
|Benue
|356
|285
|64
|7
|Bayelsa
|342
|31
|290
|21
|Jigawa
|322
|3
|308
|11
|Akwa Ibom
|234
|55
|171
|8
|Niger
|226
|81
|133
|12
|Adamawa
|176
|80
|85
|11
|Ekiti
|159
|81
|76
|2
|Sokoto
|154
|1
|137
|16
|Anambra
|142
|41
|83
|18
|Kebbi
|90
|0
|82
|8
|Zamfara
|77
|1
|71
|5
|Taraba
|72
|13
|55
|4
|Cross River
|68
|27
|33
|8
|Yobe
|67
|2
|57
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
