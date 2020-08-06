Ibadan Polytecnic approves outstanding staff promotion at council meeting

The new Governing Council Chairman of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Professor Kunle Akinyemi says the council has approved the outstanding promotions of staff of the institution across boards.

Professor Akinyemi gave the hint while addressing newsmen at the end of the inaugural meeting with other members of the council, held at the Governing Council chamber of the institution on Thursday.

“We already approved outstanding promotions for staff members today and we have made other landmark decisions. With our long to-do list for this institution, we are working as if we are finishing tomorrow.

“We have also decided on the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the institution, Maybe it’s going to be 50 plus one celebration, we will let you know,” he said.

He solicited media support to enable the institution to reach the heights it has not witnessed before, saying, “let us have your prayers going for us.”

He noted that the new council is a ‘star-stored council’ made up of academics, politicians, lawyers, administrators and other vibrant professionals who would make the state proud through their lofty ideas and wealth of experiences towards achieving the goals and objectives the polytechnic is set out to achieve.

“There are few other things we will like to do in terms of infrastructural improvements, academic enhancement, students-teacher relationships and peace on the campus.

“We are working towards the canker-worm of cultism and by the grace of God when the result comes, we will all smile,” he said.

“We want to promote character and excellence in learning among the students. We want them to learn and be of good behaviour. We have a lot of alumni, who are also ready to come along with us in propelling the polytechnic to the next level of excellence.”

Akinyemi stressed the desire of the council to promote innovation and creativity in the institution like never before.

The new chairman, however, noted that if there was the need to review school fees as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, the council would be magnanimous enough to reduce fees saying “if need be, we will not go higher than we should. We love to retain our students, without them we won’t be here.”

“It is our duty to ensure that the environment is conducive in terms of infrastructure, ability to pay school fees as well as made facilities available for students to strive and succeed,” he stated.

