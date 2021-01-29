COVID-19: NCDC confirms 1,114 new cases, total now 128,674

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,114 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 128,674.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

“1114 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-408 FCT-95 Plateau-90 Ondo-66 Kaduna-63 Oyo-56 Borno-46 Imo-42 Edo-41 Ogun-37 Rivers-31 Ekiti-25 Yobe-20 Kano-18 Akwa Ibom-18 Delta-15 Osun-15 Kwara-11 Bayelsa-6 Nasarawa-6 Zamfara-4 Bauchi-1.”



