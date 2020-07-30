Covid-19: Muslim coalition supports 2,561 households with palliative in eight states, FCT

A total of 2,561 households in eight states across the country and FCT are to be reached with palliative intervention by The Muslim Coalition Against Covid-19 to ameliorate the negative effects of the pandemic which has locked down every aspects of life.

The states that are benefiting from the food items distributed during the first phase include Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Rivers and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja where 1,700 households got several measures of rice, beans, garri and maize.

This is contained in a release made available to journalists in Gombe by the coalition’s coordinator/convener, Disu Kamor, who is also chairman of Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC), starting that the just concluded second phase witnessed people in Kano, Kwara, Ebonyi and Gombe States benefitting from the intervention irrespective of faith, tribe and ethnic background.

He also said that they were motivated into the intervention by “the teachings of our Islamic faith to demonstrate indiscriminate compassion to our fellow citizens based on the model of Prophet Muhammad”, adding that the coalition’s front-line workers ensured that donors’ and partners’ gifts arrive at the door steps of the beneficiaries in a safe and secure manner.”

According to him, the coalition is ready to intensively support the nation’s efforts against COVID-19 and assist in relieving the impacts on the most vulnerable starting that, “We look ahead to achieve more and reach more states in the country during this trying period, we continue to rely on the generous donations and solemn prayers of all and sundry until the war on the pandemic is finally won.”

In Gombe State, where Tribune Online witnessed the distribution of the items to 150 households, the Coordinator, Mr Abdulsalam Yakubu, who is also the National President of Federation of Muslim Medical Lab Scientists (FMMLS), said that not less than N700,000 was expended for the food stuff distributed in the state out of the N2 million projected for the eight states and Abuja.

He explained that widows, orphans, those living with disabilities and other vulnerable members of the society were their targets adding that they used community leaders to identify the beneficiaries.

Alhaji Abiola Abduwasiu, the Coalition’s Publicity Committee chairman, appealed to Nigerians to comply with social distancing regulations and observe other safety measures to help in the effort to flatten the curve.

He also emphasised the need to exemplify these good and safe practices during the relief materials distribution exercises and at all times.

The last phase of the distribution which ended last weekend, witnessed the distribution to 150 households in Gombe, 230 households in Kwara, 165 households in Ebonyi and 316 households in Kano State.