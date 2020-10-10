‘COVID-19 may cause male infertility’

EXPERTS have asked Nigerian men to adhere to frequent hand washing, use of face masks and physical distance to guide against COVID-19 based on new evidence that the infection could cause male infertility.
In a new Israeli study, researchers found the virus in the sperm of 13 per cent of screened male COVID-19 patients including a 50 per cent reduction in the sperm volume, concentration and motility in patients 30 days after they were diagnosed with COVID-19.
According to the study, postmortem tests of 12 COVID-19 patients demonstrated moderate to severe changes in the cells of the testis
that is supporting sperm
development and those
producing testosterone, the
hormone that induces sperm
division and multiplication.
Dr Augustus Takure, a
consultant urologist at the
University College Hospital
(UCH), Ibadan, stated that
COVID-19 could affect sperm
production because of its
effect on the functions of
the testes.
According to him, like
coronavirus disrupts the
function of the lung, causing
chest pain or the intestines,
causing intestinal problems,
the virus, when it enters
into the testes, binds to
some receptors in this organ
to cause a disruption in
sperm and testosterone
production.
Dr Takure, however, said
the reduction in sperm
quality and testosterone
production is not the same
as male infertility.
“It can reduce sperm
quality, but a reduction in
sperm quality is not the
same thing as infertility.
The new Israeli study only
postulated that this virus
may result in infertility but
they have not proven it yet.
We need to be very careful.
It is a new disease.
“Studies have only shown
that the virus is present
in the sperm. But does it
really lead to infertility? We
can’t say that until we have
further information about
those people. Male infertility
is multifactorial and so you
have to consider all those
factors before such can be
confirmed to be true.”
D r Ta ku re , h o we ve r,
said the observation that
coronavirus is observed in
the sperm should make men
take preventive measures
to reduce the chances
of getting contaminated
because COVID-19 is a novel
disease that is yet to be fully
understood.
Dr Dan Aderka of Sheba
M e d i c a l C e n t re , w h o
conducted the study, said:
“As normal sperm maturation
takes 70 to 75 days, it is
possible that if we are doing a
sperm examination two and a
half months after recovery, we
may see even more reduced
fertility. It could be even more
detrimental.”
He added that it is also
still unclear if the effects on
the quality and quantity of
the sperm are reversible or
persistent.
He said doctors would
need to examine these same
patients six months and a
year after recovery to see if
the damage “stands the test
of time.”
This is something his team
is planning to do.