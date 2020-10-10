‘COVID-19 may cause male infertility’

EXPERTS have asked Nigerian men to adhere to frequent hand washing, use of face masks and physical distance to guide against COVID-19 based on new evidence that the infection could cause male infertility.

In a new Israeli study, researchers found the virus in the sperm of 13 per cent of screened male COVID-19 patients including a 50 per cent reduction in the sperm volume, concentration and motility in patients 30 days after they were diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to the study, postmortem tests of 12 COVID-19 patients demonstrated moderate to severe changes in the cells of the testis

that is supporting sperm

development and those

producing testosterone, the

hormone that induces sperm

division and multiplication.

Dr Augustus Takure, a

consultant urologist at the

University College Hospital

(UCH), Ibadan, stated that

COVID-19 could affect sperm

production because of its

effect on the functions of

the testes.

According to him, like

coronavirus disrupts the

function of the lung, causing

chest pain or the intestines,

causing intestinal problems,

the virus, when it enters

into the testes, binds to

some receptors in this organ

to cause a disruption in

sperm and testosterone

production.

Dr Takure, however, said

the reduction in sperm

quality and testosterone

production is not the same

as male infertility.

“It can reduce sperm

quality, but a reduction in

sperm quality is not the

same thing as infertility.

The new Israeli study only

postulated that this virus

may result in infertility but

they have not proven it yet.

We need to be very careful.

It is a new disease.

“Studies have only shown

that the virus is present

in the sperm. But does it

really lead to infertility? We

can’t say that until we have

further information about

those people. Male infertility

is multifactorial and so you

have to consider all those

factors before such can be

confirmed to be true.”

D r Ta ku re , h o we ve r,

said the observation that

coronavirus is observed in

the sperm should make men

take preventive measures

to reduce the chances

of getting contaminated

because COVID-19 is a novel

disease that is yet to be fully

understood.

Dr Dan Aderka of Sheba

M e d i c a l C e n t re , w h o

conducted the study, said:

“As normal sperm maturation

takes 70 to 75 days, it is

possible that if we are doing a

sperm examination two and a

half months after recovery, we

may see even more reduced

fertility. It could be even more

detrimental.”

He added that it is also

still unclear if the effects on

the quality and quantity of

the sperm are reversible or

persistent.

He said doctors would

need to examine these same

patients six months and a

year after recovery to see if

the damage “stands the test

of time.”

This is something his team

is planning to do.