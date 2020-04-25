COVID-19: Lagos governor frees 209 prison inmates

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday ordered the release of 209 inmates from various correctional centres in the state.

This is in order to decongest the prisons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said this while briefing newsmen on the update of the state government’s efforts to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Lagos

He said that most of the inmates were those above 60 years of age, those who had less than six months left to end their terms or have completed over 95 per cent of their terms as well as those who were mentally challenged.

The Federal Government earlier in the week advised states to do everything possible to decongest various correctional centres so as to avoid the spread of coronavirus in the prisons.