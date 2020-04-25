Lagos hospital mortuaries are filled up, says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday declared government hospital mortuaries across the state filled up, calling on owners of corpses to come forward and claim them within two weeks or else the government would embark on mass burial for those that remain unclaimed.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said this while briefing newsmen on the update of the state government’s efforts to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Lagos, maintaining that the corpses in question were not coronavirus related as the total number resulting from the pandemic was not more than 18 so far.

Sanwo-Olu said that even though funerals would be allowed, he, however, ruled out the possibility of parties or reception before, during or after the burial.

The governor disclosed that the pile up of dead bodies was due to the fact that most churches don’t do funerals during the Lent period, adding that the lockdown had equally contributed to the situation.

Sanwo-Olu warned that not more than 20 persons should attend such burials even as he made it clear that they must all wear face masks which he said was now compulsory in the state.