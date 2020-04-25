How seven-year-old boy was killed, body parts removed allegedly by his mother, stepfather

A seven-year-old boy, Pelumi Apalaya, has been killed allegedly for ritual purpose by his stepfather, Lajuwon Ogunleye, in connivance with his mother, Adetutu Apalaya and another accomplice, Fatai Sefiu.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by the Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Saturday, the three were arrested following a tip-off after the death and burial of the child.

The incident was reported at Abigi Divisional Headquarters by some members of the public and the police swung into action and arrested the three.

According to the statement, the suspects, who never knew they were being monitored, after allegedly killing the boy, took his remains inside a bush for burial at Iwopin, in Ogun Waterside area of the state and allegedly buried him in an upright position with some of his body parts removed.

Upon interrogation, Sefiu was said to have confessed to the crime, saying that the boy was actually killed for ritual purpose by his stepfather with the knowledge of his mother. He claimed he joined them after the death of the boy.

The State Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has directed that the matter be transferred to the command’s headquarters for further investigation.