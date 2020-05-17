The Kebbi State Government says it has discharged five more COVID-19 patients, bringing the number of patients so far discharged from the Kebbi Medical Center, Kalgo to 16.

Malam Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser to Gov Abubakar Bagudu on Media, disclosed this in a statement in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

Sarki said the State Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Jaafar Mohammed, made the disclosure at a COVID-19 routine briefing in Birnin Kebbi.

The commissioner, who was also the Chairman of the State Taskforce Committee on COVID-19, said the discharged patients tested negative twice to the virus.

While commending the efforts of health personnel in the state, he also appreciated the state’s Taskforce team and other stakeholders for their resilience towards containing spread of the pandemic in the state.

“I must put it on record that the Taskforce, health team and other related officers have been working tirelessly to effectively control the spread of the pandemic,” he said.

NAN

