Delta Monarchs Summon Police Commissioner Over Rising Crimes

Traditional rulers in Delta State have expressed worry over the rising cases of criminality in the state and as such has summoned the state police chief, Mr Hafiz Inuwa to explain the reasons for the upsurge.

During the meeting of the rulers held at Government House, Asaba, weekend, the police commissioner presented a detailed account of the security situation in Delta State, factors responsible for the high incidence of criminality and efforts of the police to stem the tide.

In an 8 point Communique issued at the end of the meeting, the royal fathers urged the police to direct efforts towards stemming the persistent menace of kidnapping, killings and other criminal activities being perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen within Delta State.

The communique which was read by the Chairman of the Council and Obi of Owa, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor expressed gratitude to the command and other law enforcement agencies for their efforts in the enforcement of COVID 19 regulations and protocols.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Ononye Mordi also appeared before the Monarchs to give an update on COVID 19 and efforts by Government to contain the spread.

The monarchs commended Gov Ifeanyi Okowa for the proactive measures adopted by the state government to fight the pandemic even as they enjoined the public to adhere strictly to the safety measures as recommended by relevant Health authorities in NCDC, the Ministry of Health and other government agencies.

