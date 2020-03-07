COVID-19: Kano takes screening measures at Govt House

KANO State government, in its effort to take preventive measures and to avert the spread of Coronavirus, has commenced screening of visitors, most especially VIPs, coming to the state government house .

This was just as the state government is ensuring that people are adequately screened at other strategic places to check the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

Making the assertion on Friday after the screening exercise at Government House, deputy governor, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, said the exercise was part of strategic measures put in place by the federal and state governments in detecting people with the virus.

“By taking these measures at the Government House, we will make sure that all those who think they are the VIP’s are screened. Whoever has to come to the govt house must be screened.

Gawuna maintained that the coronavirus did not emanate in Nigeria but from other foreign countries, stressing that the people that have access to Nigeria are the so called VIPs who normally visit for official reasons.

He said “so if it is the case of specifications, VIPs are the ones to be screened first.”

On other, measures taken by the state to control the prevalence of the COVID-19, Dr. Nasiru explained that the state had already reinforced its rapid response teams everywhere and was embarking on people sensitisation programmes.

The deputy governor explained that the need for people to be clean was not only for coronavirus but for other diseases like malaria.

While answering questions on Government’s plans for farmers in the next coming raining season as Commissioner of Agriculture, Gawuna assured that people should expect more as new programmes are underway to improve farming activities in the State.

“ Just recently, we kick-started a programme on Agro pastoral Project where we started with a workshop. It encompasses with all aspects of Agriculture that have to do with pastoral farming, that has to do with enhancing productivity.

This is something that we secured a loan of $95m which is about N34b. We have done the workshop, second phase is coming and we targeting about 2.6m people to be empowered directly in the project “ Gawuna pointed out.

He assured farmers in the State that the programme is a very huge project that had never been done in the history of Kano, urging them to be ready as more performance is going to be seen on the ground.