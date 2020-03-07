Alleged Assault: Magistrate gives Oba nod to file application against Oluwo

A Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State capital on Friday granted reliefs sought by Agbowu of Ogbaagba, Oba Dhikirulahi Akinropo to file an application compelling Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi to appear before it in an assault suit by the former.

In a suit no MOS/M84/2020, dated 27th, February other reliefs sought by Oba Akinropo which was granted by Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara stated that “the respondent shall not harass, intimidate, threaten or attack the Applicant by himself or with thugs and miscreants.”

When the matter came up before the court, presided over by Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara, Oluwo was not in court and was not represented by any counsel.

However, speaking with Saturday Tribune, counsel for Oba Akinropo, Soji Oyetayo said, “the motion that was filed in respect of leave was the order that was granted by the court today.”

According to him, “we sought an order seeking leave of the court to file another application to bind him (Oluwo) over. That was the application that was heard and granted today. When we file a motion on notice, it will be fixed for hearing and by then we would respond to the motion on notice.”

Oba Akinropo had instituted the case of alleged assault against the Oluwo before an Osun State Magistrate’s court.

He alleged that Oba Akanbi assaulted him at the office of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 11 last month, just as he also sought the payment of N100 million as general damages for the assault on his person.

According to the writ of summons signed by his lawyer, Mr. Oyetayo, which obtained by Saturday Tribune, Agbowu also prayed the court to grant the award of N1 million against the defendants as cost of enlisting legal service.

Oba Akinropo further asked the court to prevent Oba Akanbi from intimidating, harassing nor threatening to attack him, saying he should be compelled to desist from any action that could cause a breach of peace anywhere in Iwo, Ayedire, and Olaoluwa Local Government areas of the state.

In a writ of summons dated 27th of Feb, 2020, supported by a 39 – paragraph statement of claims, the monarch said the Oluwo allegedly assaulted him at the AIG’s office, in the presence of other monarchs and some members of the state executive council, inflicting injury on him which was later treated at the state specialist hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo.

In the writ, six other monarchs from the three local governments, who claimed to be available during the alleged assault, deposed to affidavits to testify on behalf of the Agbowu.

The plaintiff narrated the genesis of the crisis, regarding Oluwo’s claim that anyone who sells land more than 10 acres around the three councils should obtain his authorisation, otherwise the sale would be invalid.