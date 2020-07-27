COVID-19: Kano records 65 new cases

Kano State government has confirmed 65 new cases of COVID-19 out of the test of 1, 348 samples conducted on Sunday.

It was also confirmed that 1205 patients have been discharged and 53 deaths recorded.

This was according to a tweet from the state ministry of health confirming the development on Sunday night.

The tweet equally added that 15 persons have been discharged after testing negative twice to COVID-19.

It was also stated that Kano has conducted a total sample test of 28,846 with total confirmed cases of 1,520 of COVID-19 and active cases of 262.

