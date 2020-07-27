COVID-19: Ooni of Ife donates motorised fumigators to Sokoto 

Sokoto State governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has applauded the brotherhood spirit of the Ooni of Ife, His Majesty Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, for donating three locally fabricated motorised modular fumigators to the state government and the Sultanate Council respectively.

A statement signed by the Director of Press, Office of the Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdullahi Abubakar, said the state Deputy Governor, Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, who received the donation said the governor, people and government of the state are grateful for the concern shown by the monarch in supporting them in the fight against the COVID-19.

Governor Tambuwal, while thanking the Ooni for his philanthropy to Nigerians at this time of urgent needs, said such a gesture further cements the existing harmonious relationship between the kingdoms of Sokoto and Ife.

He said the fight against COVID-19 is a collective one, which is why various tiers of government, corporations as well as individuals have been dishing out their widow’s mite.

He emphasised that having the traditional institutions get involved in sponsoring the fabrication of gadgets to fight the disease is commendable.

“I urge other well-to-do people in our country to emulate our father, the Ooni of Ife, who has championed the lead among other traditional institutions in this regard.

Nothing no matter how little is too small in complementing government’s effort in fighting this COVID-19 at all levels.”

In her remarks, the leader of the delegation and Head of Department, Community Health at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife, Professor Esimai Olupeju at the presentation of the Fumigators said the Motorized Modular Fumigator is a local invention of the Oduduwa Machine and Tools, which is part of the Ooni of Ife’s intervention to roll back the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

The machine, according to her, has a cabin which is about 75 kilogram, a tank of about 1000 litre which holds the disinfectant Sodium Hypochlorite in 0.5 per cent concentration and covers a wide range of about 20-30 litres radius.

Professor Olupeju said apart from preventing the COVID-19 infection, the Modular Fumigator can be used on farmlands to dispense pesticides and insecticides.

It can also serve in disinfecting places like shopping malls, streets, schools, homes and worship centres, which she said many of it have been distributed in 34 states.

In his remarks the Sokoto Task Force Chairman for COVID-19 who is also the Commissioner of Health Dr Ali Muhammad Inname informed the Ooni’s delegation on measures taken to combat the spread of the COVID-19, pointing out that so far Sokoto has only 1 active case after 24 days of zero incidences.

The handing over ceremony was witnessed by the representative of the governor, his Deputy Manir Dan’iya, who was accompanied by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Inname and that of the Environment, Sagir Bafarawa and the representative of the Sultan of Sokoto, the Galadiman Gari.

