Covid 19: Kaduna reopens tertiary institutions

The Kaduna State Government has approved Monday, January 25, 2021as resumption date for all tertiary institutions in the state.

The statement said the approval came after an Assessment Team had gone round all tertiary institutions in the state to ensure their level of preparedness and plans for reopening are in full compliance with the state’s COVID-19 preventive protocols.

The statement issued by Phoebe Sukai Yayi, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education, on Sunday explained that the management of all tertiary institutions must therefore ensure strict adherence to all the guidelines and protocols put in place by the state government.

This guidelines she disclosed include compulsory wearing of facemasks by students, academic and non-academic staff in all the schools as well as temperature checks.

Others are handwashing facilities situated at strategic locations, constant water supply and the use of sanitisers.

Also, the statement advised on overcrowding both in classes and hostels as well as the availability of functional health facilities for isolation of suspected cases.

“All the measures which have been assessed and confirmed to be in place must be sustained as any lapse or bridge will lead to the closure of the erring Institution without notice.

“Resumption by all tertiary institutions will be in phases as provided by the institutions and according to their academic levels and subject to school’s compliance with guidelines in place.

“Unscheduled monitoring visits to schools across the state will be conducted by a Task Force Team to ensure continuous compliance with the Covid-19 guidelines,” she said.

Sukai further added that the “State Ministry of Education wished to express its profound appreciation for the support and cooperation of all stakeholders in ensuring the containment of pandemic in the state.”

According to her, “the assessment based on Covid-19 guidelines issued by the State Ministry of Health for all other levels of Public and Private Schools (Secondary and Primary) is ongoing and once this is concluded, reported, and approved, a pronouncement will be made accordingly.”