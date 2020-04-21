COVID-19: Jumia, Coca-Cola collaborate to give consumers access to products from homes

The Coca-Cola Company has announced a partnership with leading e-commerce platform, Jumia to provide access for consumers to shop for their essentials online as opposed to going to stores.

The partnership is coming on the heels of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control’s (NCDC) directive, encouraging Nigerians to practice social distancing as a means of curtailing the spread of the Coronavirus.

The partnership will see consumers get free shipping on selected items. The partnership also extends to supermarkets, including Game, which now have e-ordering systems. Consumers will also enjoy price discounts on selected products.

These initiatives show the company’s way of expressing its commitment to consumer protection, as well as an avenue to encourage its consumers to practice social distancing by making online purchases of consumables, convenient and more affordable.

Speaking on the partnership, Franchise Commercial Manager, Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, Phoebe Larry-Izamoje said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has altered almost everything with regards to human interactions in the world. Considering the need for social distancing brought about by this pandemic, Coca-Cola, in its bid to help consumers, have greater access to its products at less or no risk to lives, decided to partner e-commerce platforms to make its products easily accessible, bearing the cost of delivery and offering a discount to our consumers. This is just one of our little ways of helping people cope during these difficult times.”

Speaking of the collaboration, Kolawole Osinowo, Head, Key Account Management at Jumia Nigeria said: “We are proud to partner with Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited as part of our commitment to provide customers access to essential products during this challenging time. This partnership is in line with our “Stay Safe” campaign. We strive to continue operating so that customers continue to stay at home, use e-commerce to shop, and stay safe during the lockdown.”

This Coca-Cola and Jumia collaboration offers consumers free shipping on selected items on the Jumia platform. This initiative by Coca-Cola will extend to markets where Jumia operates, including Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, South Africa and Uganda.

