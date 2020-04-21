COVID-19: NLC, ILO call on Nigerian workers to join govt to fight COVID-19

As part of its contributions to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the country, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in conjunction with the International Labour Organization (ILO), has called on Nigerians, especially the workers to join the government in the fight against the pandemic.

The NLC is also out with jingles to sensitise Nigerians and workers on the danger of the virus, and the need for them to adhere strictly to the protocol for safety prescribed by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to stay safe and prevent its spread.

The congress advised workers and Nigerian to stay at home and self-isolate, and if they have symptoms of COVID-19, should called the NCDC or the NLC help lines if in any difficulties.

The jingle, which commenced with a solidarity song, called on workers to work together to fight the war and expressed the belief that Nigeria will survive it.

It reads: “Fellow Nigerians, ever conscious Nigerian workers, we will survive this Coronavirus disease, which signs include cough, sneezes, fever, running nose and difficulties in breathing. To survive, we have to wash our hands always for up to 20 seconds, with soap and running water, or rob your hands with alcohol-based sanitizer.

“Do not rob your face, cover nose and mouth with inner elbow when you cough or sneeze, social distance of at least one meter or three feats especially when near people who are coughing or sneezing. Please stay in your house and self-isolate if you show signs of Coronavirus, call the National Centre for Disease Control. In case of difficulties in workplace or you need further information, you can call the NLC help lines. Do not take unprescribed or harmful substances, do not panic, do not listen to fake news, do not peddle false information. Let us work together to fight this war, Nigeria must survive.”

The President of NLC, Com. Ayuba Wabba, said it was imperative for all hands to be on deck to end the spread of the virus in the country.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

BREAKING: Davido’s Fiancee, Chioma, Recovers From Coronovirus

Popular Afropop star, David Adeleke, also known as Davido announced that his fiancée, Chioma, has tested negative for coronavirus. Tribune Online recalls that he earlier announced that his fiancée tested positive on… Read full story

BREAKING: Nigeria Records 86 New COVID-19 Cases, 70 From Lagos • Total hits 627

Eighty-six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported; 70 in Lagos, 7 in FCT, 3 in Katsina, 3 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Jigawa, 1 in Bauchi, 1 in Borno. As at 11:50 pm 19th April, there are 627 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 170 have been discharged with 21 deaths… Read full story

EDITORIAL: IMF’s Prediction On The Nigerian Economy

WHEN, back in February, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released its annual growth forecast for the Nigerian economy and warned starkly that “under current policies, the outlook is challenging,” few commentators or people in Nigerian policy circles paid the international organisational any heed. In the report… Read full article