AfDB election: Reps, NLC back Akinwumi Adesina’s second term bid

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba have expressed solidarity to the President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina.

Both parties affirmed their supports for Dr Akinwumi Adesina’s re-election as the AfDB President, during an interactive session held in Abuja.

In his remarks, Hon. Gbajabiamila conveyed the House support for the AfDB President in the face of ongoing adversaries against him, saying a resolution was passed on Tuesday in that regard.

The House had during the Tuesday plenary called for the prompt intervention of African leaders, ECOWAS Parliament and Pan African Parliament in the lingering African Development Bank (AfDB) crisis.

After robust debate on a motion of Matter of urgent national importance titled: ‘Attempts to tarnish the image and hard-earned the reputation of Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of African Development Bank on trumped-up allegations’, sponsored by the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, the House urged the ECOWAS Parliament and Pan African Parliament to investigate the matter and resolve the crisis.

Similarly, the House urged the Federal Government to also call on all African leaders to intervene in the lingering crisis with the view to protect the Bank.

On his part, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who applauded the House intervention in various national issues with the view to ensure industrial harmony, conveyed Nigeria’s Organised Labour Movement supports the re-election of Dr Adesina as President of the African Development Bank.

Comrade Wabba said: “We lend the voice and support of Organised Labour in Nigeria to the President of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adeshina.

“We call on world powers with interests in the AfDB to allow the will and choice of African countries who are satisfied with the stewardship of Dr Adeshina so far. We also express our support for his re-election.”

