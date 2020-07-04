COVID-19: Gombe inaugurates 10-man committee on reopening of school

Gombe State Government has inaugurated a 10-man committee on the reopening of schools for graduating pupils and students across the state as directed by the PTF on COVID-19.

The development follows the recommendation by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 that schools across the country be reopened for only graduating students in primary and post-primary tiers of education.

Gombe State Commissioner of Education, Dr Habu Dahiru who inaugurated the committee said that it marks another milestone in the improvement of the education sector in Gombe State.

The commissioner while inaugurating the committee stated that: “You may recall that the governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya had on the 24th of March 2020 directed the closure of all primary and secondary schools in the state as a proactive measure to curtail the spread of the COVID-19.”

Habu Dahiru also said that Governor Inuwa Yahaya showed passionate concern as soon as the PTF recommended the re-opening of schools for graduating pupils and students.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the executive chairman, state Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Babaji Babadidi said that the Board will work in partnership with the State Ministry of Education to ensure that students are protected from COVID-19.

While Responding, the chairman of the committee, Mr Dilah Magaji said that they will work to satisfy the demands of the terms of reference given to them.

According to the terms of reference, the committee will assess and analyse the impact of COVID-19 lockdown on the academic activities of Primary and Secondary Schools in the state.

The committee will also suggest a diligent and well thought out method for the gradual reopening of Primary and Secondary Schools in the state in consonance with COVID-19 protocols as well as recommend appropriate methods and best practices to be put in place in the Primary and Secondary Schools as safety nets and precaution for the reopening of all schools in the state.

It will also make recommendations on how to address and bridge the gaps in teaching/learning process brought about by the sudden closure of all schools during the lockdown with a view to identify the lost academic period and to develop deliberate strategic steps for the sensitisation of all stakeholders in the education such as PTA’s SBMC’s Head Teachers/ Principal, among others for the smooth and hitch-free reopening of all the schools in the state.

According to him, the committee is to also propose a well planned academic calendar for the remaining period of the 2019/2020 academic session for Primary and Secondary Schools in consonance with the prevailing trends in the country and develop effective monitoring strategy for ensuring that all schools comply with approved recommendations before, during and after reopening of schools and to advise the government on the financial burden and cost implications of the adopted procedure, amongst others.

The committee is expected to submit its report to the commissioner of education in one week.