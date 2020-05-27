Auto crash claims five lives, five injured in Kano

Five people were confirmed dead, while five others sustained varying degrees of injury in an accident that occurred on Wednesday on Rimin Gata road.

The incident, which involved a lorry and a golf car, happened in Ugogo Local Government area of Kano State.

Alhaji Saidu Muhammad, the Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, confirmed the incident in a statement in Kano.

Muhammad said that the accident occurred at about 7.18 a.m when the two vehicles had a head-on collision.

“The Tipper Farkas with registeration number QF 435-NSH and Golf car with registeration number KMC-828 ZV coming from opposite directions had a head-on collision,” he said.

Muhammad attributed the course of the accident, which involved 10 people, to speeding.

He noted that the five people were rescued.

“We received a rescue call from Rimin Gata Ungogo Local Government at about 7.18 a.m through Malam Usman Aminu Iguda.

“On receiving information, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicles to the scene of the incident to rescue the victims.

“The victims were evacuated to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital where five people were confirmed dead, while the other five are receiving treatment,” he said.

Muhammad appealed to motorists to always obey traffic regulations so as to stay alive and minimise accidents on the road.

(NAN)