COVID-19: 3-day-old baby, mother test positive after hospital puts them on bed vacated by patient

A three-day-old baby born on March 26 has tested positive for coronavirus along with his 26-year-old mother. They allegedly caught the virus after they were kept on a bed vacated by a COVID-19 patient, IndiaToday reports.

The baby and his mother were shifted to Kurla Babha Hospital on Tuesday and were later again shifted to Kasturba Hospital the nodal centre for all coronavirus cases in Mumbai.

The family has alleged that they got to know about the lapse when a doctor called and asked them to get tested for coronavirus. The family has claimed that no staff from the Chembur Hospital came to check on them while they were admitted. They were later shifted to another room.

The father of the newborn who works as a manager at a restaurant has also been kept in quarantine at the Kasturba Hospital, which is treating over 120 COVID-19 patients. Experts suggested that the possibility of the mother being infected while she gave birth cannot be ruled out.

The family was at home for 10 days during the lockdown before coming to the hospital. The Chembur Hospital has been shut for sanitisation of all surfaces.

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has increased by 33 to 335 on Wednesday while six patients died, taking the death toll to 16.

Thirty of the new cases were found in Mumbai alone, two in Pune and one in Buldhana, said an official.

The state had reported 302 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said earlier in the day that the number of cases would increase further because there were around 5,000 persons in the “high-risk” category.

