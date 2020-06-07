COVID 19: FCTA distributes palliative items to Women, NLC, Coaches in Abuja

AS part of efforts to cushion the effect of lockdown, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Sunday, distributed palliative items to the leadership of FCT National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), FCT Chapter and Nigeria Football Association of Coaches in the territory for onward distribution to identified vulnerable among them.

Minister of State for FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, who handed over the items to the groups in Abuja, urged them to ensure that the palliative items get to the vulnerable.

She, therefore, assured them that in no distance time, Nigeria would be free from this COVID-19 pandemic.

According to her: “We have been going round and round in the distribution of palliative items in the Federal Capital Territory. But I know you just have to wonder why we have not come to those who really laboured, those who really spare their time to ensure that we succeed.

“It is not because we did not appreciate your contributions, but because we have to take the battle to the poorest of the poor who domicile in the rural areas. We combed every part of the territory to ensure that the message of President Muhammad Buhari gets to them,” she explained.

Responding, the NCWS President, Hajia Hadiza Umar, appreciated the FCT Administration for the kind gesture, promising that the items would be distributed among widows in the society.

Meanwhile,1000 bags of 5kg rice and 1000 bags of condiments were doled out to NLC; 1000 bags of 5kg rice and 1000 bags of condiments were given to NCWS while Coaches’ body got 80 bags of 5kg rice and 80 bags of condiments.

