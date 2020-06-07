COVID-19: Pastor Adeboye lauds FG’s efforts

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday lauded the efforts of the Federal Government in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adeboye gave the commendation during his June thanksgiving sermon which was held online.

He thanked God for what the government had been doing to tackle the spread of the virus to its barest minimum through the lockdown initiative.

“We thank God for what the government has been doing,” he said.

The popular cleric, who said the lockdown would be over sooner or later, prayed it would be a blessing to everyone who served and worshipped God.

He also prayed for every problem troubling the world to be over before the end of the month.

In his thanksgiving sermon entitled, ” Flying Over Mountains, ‘ Adeboye enjoined everyone to wait on the Lord.

“For you to fly over your mountain, you have to wait on the Lord; read Isaiah 40: 28-31, John 19: 28 and Psalm 132: 7-8.

“By waiting on the Lord, you have to invite and offer Him water, give Him food which is worship and treat Him with honour by offering Him praises till He is satisfied.

” By waiting on Him, you can fly over the mountains of failure, poverty, barrenness and physical lockdown,” he said.

(NAN)

