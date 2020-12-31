COVID-19: FAAN beefs up safety protocols across airports

As the world grapples with the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has stepped up measures to ensure the safety of travelling passengers and other airport users across the country.

From the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, Port Harcourt International Airport, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport and others within its network, the Authority said that it was not leaving any stone unturned to ensure safe and secure facilitation of travellers.

Across the airports, according to the spokesperson of FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, “car parks have been rearranged for seamless pick-up and drop off to avoid congestion. We have also created a new drop off zones for passengers with reduced mobility.”

Operational and directional signages she said had also been conspicuously remarked at both the airsides and landsides to make movements easier for airport users and to promote social distancing protocols.

“Additionally, we have intensified the process of disinfecting all baggage before entering the terminals, as well as enhanced temperature screening of all passengers and staff using infrared scanners. We have also separated access entry points for passengers and staff to reduce congestion and improve on facilitation.

“The Authority will like to use this opportunity to advise all travellers and airport users to strictly abide by all laid down travel protocols and also reiterate that only passengers will be allowed into the terminals.”

To ensure smooth operations, FAAN said a compliance monitoring team has been constituted for each of the country’s airports to drive total compliance.

