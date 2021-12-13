COVID-19: Buhari sends get-well message to South African president, Ramaphosa

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a get well message to his South African counterpart, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa, who tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), Monday, the president also dismissed suggestions that the pandemic was a weapon to depopulate Africa.

The statement quoted him as saying: “My heart and prayers are with Mr Ramaphosa of South Africa at this difficult moment of health challenge, and I pray for his speedy and full recovery.

“Mr Ramaphosa is a friend of Nigeria and an important partner in our joint continental efforts to tackle Africa’s social, economic and political difficulties.

“The coronavirus pandemic is a reality and no respecter of persons.”

President Buhari particularly reminded Nigerians “to disregard the allegation that the pandemic is a foreign creation to depopulate Africa and boost the financial interests of western pharmaceutical companies through vaccine production.”

He warned that “lack of attention to medical advice and apathy are damaging to the government’s efforts to contain the spread of this deadly viral disease.”

The President, therefore, advised Nigerians to come out fully and get vaccinated.

Recall that the South African president and his delegation were in Nigeria recently despite confirming the presence of the more transmissible Omicron variant of coronavirus in their country.

