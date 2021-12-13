Akume will soon return to PDP, says Ayu

By Tribune Online
Akume

The national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has said that the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, would soon return to PDP.

Ayu stated this in Gboko during the defection ceremony of a member of the House of Representatives, John Dyeh from APC to PDP.

PDP national chairman, once a political godfather of the minister said his estranged son would soon come back to PDP as a prodigal son.

According to Ayu, “your lost son, George Akume is coming back to PDP, I am saying this thing based on what I know.

“I earlier prophesied that Akume would hold the broom and he did. Now I am prophesying that he will come back to PDP. When he comes back, do not reject him but make sure you rehabilitate him because where he is now not thinking straight. He is a lost son, a prodigal son. Only rehabilitate him and make sure he thinks properly.”

The former president of the Senate in the aborted third republic who received the decampees led by the lawmaker who represents Gboko/Tarka federal constituency at the House of Representatives said he (Dyeh) has seen the light and promised that all the decampees would be treated fairly.

Governor Samuel Ortom welcomed the federal lawmaker and the other decampees.

Dyeh said he decided to move from PDP to APC because the national chairman is his uncle.

