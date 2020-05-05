COVID-19: Buhari exempts imported medical equipment from Customs duty

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a blanket waiver of import duties for medical equipment and supplies, as part of government efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disclosing this, on Tuesday, via his official twitter handle, the Special Assistant to the President on Digital & New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi stated that in addition to the Import Waiver, Mr President has also directed the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) to implement expedited clearing of all imported healthcare equipment, medical and pharmaceutical supplies at the nation’s ports.

According to Tolu Ogunlesi, “Mr President has approved a blanket waiver of import duties for medical equipment and supplies, as part of Nigeria’s efforts to strengthen health infrastructure in response to the COVID19 pandemic.

“In addition to the Import Waiver, President Buhari has also directed the NCS to implement expedited clearing of all imported healthcare equipment, medical and pharmaceutical supplies.

“The Presidential Waiver on Import Duties for medical equipment and supplies, and directive for expedited clearing, took effect from May 1, 2020. Anyone importing medical equipment and supplies, this is for you.”

The Presidential Aide also added that Mr Presdient will be making a final decision on Nigeria’s closed borders once the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

“On Land Border Reopening, we‘ve reached a reasonable level of understanding with our neighbours; a clear commitment to complying with the trade protocols they were previously abusing. The final decision will be made by Mr President, once this pandemic is over,” the Special Assistant to the President on Digital & New Media stated on his official twitter handle on Tuesday.

