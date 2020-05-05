Two killed as JTF, armed robbers engage in gun duel in Kogi

TWO suspected armed robbers have been killed near Ajaka community in Igalamela/Odolu local government area of Kogi State, during a shootout with security operatives of the Joint Task Force (JTF) on Tuesday morning.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that acting on security information, the JTF laid siege on the armed robbers but when the robbers sighted the operatives, they scampered in different directions in a bid to evade arrest.

Two members of the gang were killed in the gun battle that ensued.

Tribune Online reports that six other members of the robbery gang escaped including two who sustained bullet injuries.

Assorted weapons and monies were recovered from the scene of the gun duel. The bodies of the slain robbers had since been handed over to the police in Ajaka.

However, the senior special assistant on security to the governor for Igalamela/Odolu local government, Hon. Onoja James Omachonu while speaking with newsmen on the attack said: “The robbers took out a robbery operation in Ajaka at about 3 am today and information got to our men who gallantly intercepted them on their way out of the local government.”

Hon. Onoja said in the process, the operatives “with superior gunfire gunned down two of the gang while six escaped into the nearby thick forest with two of them already had gunshot injuries on them.”

He, however, added that investigation is ongoing with a view to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang soon.

The aide also called on members of the public to continue to collaborate with the security operatives in the bid to rid the local government of crime and criminality.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Osun Discharges Two Children, Six Others After Testing Negative For Coronavirus

Osun State government on Monday night announced the recovery and discharge of eight coronavirus patients including two children from its isolation centre… Read full story

COVID-19: Police Seal Emir Of Daura’s Palace

Police have sealed off the palace of the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk as a result of the monarch’s failure to prevent congestion in the palace. A source who pleaded anonymity stated that the emir assembled over 1,000 people in his palace where he distributed food to them… Read full story

Omowura: Man Who Sat On 200 Needles

Five hundred and thirty five pages in seven chapters girded firmly, front and back, by a Preface, a Foreword, an Afterword and an Acknowledgment! This unusual structure makes this an uncommon biography. The story, if seen as a drama, has all the trappings of a Shakespearean tragedy: There is Ayinla Omowura, the tragic hero… Read full story