COVID-19: Benue commences market fumigation 

Benue State government on Thursday, commenced the fumigation of markets and other public places so as to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

A member of the State Action Committee on COVID-19 and director of livestock in the State Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr Edward Amali who declared the exercise open said the committee had lived up to expectations since inception.

Dr Amali said that the State Action Committee was determined to the fumigation exercise in order to get rid of COVID-19 wherever it might be so as to spare the state from recording another positive case of the virus.

According to him, “hospitals, markets, parks and even streets where the virus may be suspected to be hanging would be equally be fumigated.

“Governor Samuel Ortom and his Deputy, Engr. Benson Abounu, who is Chairman of the State Action Committee were determined to eradicate the virus from the state” he said.

He said that the exercise would take up to a week to get all the markets and other places fumigated, adding that the committee has procured enough viroseed chemicals.

Chairman of Wurukum Traders where the exercise began, Mr Ibrahim Terngu Adura said the traders had complied with the stay-at-home directive to allow for the fumigation of the market.

