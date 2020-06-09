4 fresh positive cases of COVID-19 pandemic has been confirmed in Bauchi state by the Laboratory investigations carried out at the MOLECULAR LABORATORY in Bauchi.

With the new positive cases, a total of 62 active cases will continue to be subjected to proper medical care and any other traumatic cases in the state which has experienced upsurge in the number of positive cases in recent days.

Information received from BAUCHI COVID-19 SITUATION REPORT revealed that a s of Monday 8th June 2020, the Case Fatality Rate in the state stands at 3.1% which indicates that no death was recorded from any of the patients during the period.

Also, So far 2,307 samples had been thoroughly investigated out of which 295 were found to have tested positive to the Coronavirus while already 224 have fully recovered, discharged and returned to their normal life.

The total number of confirmed cases in the state so far is 295 while the total number of people still on hospital admission receiving treatment stands at 62.

The case management committee, however, warned that Obstructing the protocols of prevention and control such as social distancing, hands washing and wearing of face masks will only lead to more dangers of infection.

It declared that in order to avoid that, “we should put our heads together to help our personnel and government reduce the incidence of community transmission. Our responsibility is enormous which is being carried out through case investigation, surveillance and contact tracing, and risk communication to ensure we reduce and soften the rate of infection across communities, towns and villages”.

Some observers are of the opinion that the number of positive cases in the state is increasing due to the non-adherence to the preventive protocol put in place particularly social and physical distancing which the people have completely ignored.

Amos Danjuma a resident of Gwallameji called on the state government to as a matter of urgency put machinery in motion for the enforcement of the preventive protocol opening that unless such was done the number of positive cases will continue to rise on a daily basis.