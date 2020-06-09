Key into campaign on violence against women, Bauchi Gov tasks citizens

Bauchi State citizens have been tasked to as a matter of necessity key into the fight against the ugly act of violence against women particularly issue of rape to ensure it is totally defeated for the betterment of the society.

The call was made by Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir while speaking on Monday when he granted audience to members of the Northern Youth Alliance for Peace and Development on an advocacy visit at the Government House saying that the government will promote anything that will protect the dignity of the woman.

Bala Mohammed who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Dr Ladan Salihu further assured of the readiness of his administration to continue to initiate policies geared towards ensuring the total eradication of violence especially rape against women and girl child in the state.

He said that ” I want to sincerely welcome you to Government House Bauchi and in doing so to appreciate you for the sense of commitment and sacrifice as well as your advocacy to be in the forefront of awareness and the need for all of us to know the dangers associated with the practice of rape”.

The Governor further said that ” Rape has no gender or colour and should therefore not be accepted, it is not only for your organisation, but it is also for all to join hands in the protection of the rights of women especially girls child.”

Bala Mohammed applauded the organisation for embarking on such campaign promising government’s support in that direction as the world celebrated the 2020 edition of International Day on Violence Against Women with the focus of raising voice against rape.

Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed then pledged that his administration is ready to work with critical stakeholders by keying into the campaign against all forms of violence against women in the society.

Speaking earlier, leader of the delegation, Babayo Liman explained that the group has keyed into the campaign against rape in order to complement the efforts of the United Nations, Federal Government and the Bauchi state government in tackling the menace.

According to him, the group embarked on the rally in Bauchi to say, ‘No to Rape’ and to support the laudable initiatives of critical stakeholders working against sexual violence and harassment, forced sexual acts, unwanted sexual advance, child sexual abuse, forced marriage, human trafficking among others.

Babayo Liman further said that ” Your Excellency, we are here to tell the entire world that we are against the issue of rape, we want the Bauchi state government to do everything possible to stop the ugly act in the state. ”

He, therefore, noted with satisfaction, that with the coming of the administration of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, the issue of rape has drastically reduced in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

IPOB Spends $85,000 Monthly To Fight Nigeria Abroad – Presidency

The Presidency has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of using what it says is false allegations of persecution of Christians against the Nigerian State to drive a wedge between the country and the United States, United Kingdom and European allies… Read full story

Abia Comes First With 67 New Cases As Nigeria Records 260 More COVID-19 Victims

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Sunday, announced that the country has recorded 260 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 12,486… Read full story

MONDAY LINES: Kneeling For George Floyd

YOU’ve heard of little sparks igniting big flames. It has taken just twenty American dollars to stop the whole world from breathing and for police forces across the world to be on trial. A $20 bill was used to buy cigarettes in a shop; shop owners suspected the bill to be fake; the police were called in; they came and knelt on a… Read full story

You Don’t Own Nigeria, Northern CAN Tells Miyetti Allah

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in 19 Northern States and FCT on Sunday has cautioned the factional leader of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) that the Fulani don’t own Nigeria. The Fulani leader had boasted that Nigeria belongs to Fulani and they would continue to rule for eternity… Read full story

Growing Hunger Amidst COVID-19-Induced Inflation, Fallen Income In Nigeria

James Oghene, a middle-aged man with two kids is a chef in one of the popular fast foods based in Surulere Lagos. Every day, Mr Oghene spends an average of N1,000 from his Ejigbo residence to and from work, but since February, he has not received a salary. Neighbours are already gossiping about his wife’s weight loss due to… Read full story

2020 UTME: JAMB Holds Policy Meeting On Cut-Off Point June 16 • Says candidates can now print their result notification

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has scheduled to hold the 2020 policy meeting on June 16, 2020, to determine cut-off points for admissions into all tertiary institutions in the country. Tribune Online reports that the Policy Meeting is to be chaired by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu with… Read full story

The Making Of Great Companies

No company ever starts out with the intention of failing. Every company hopes to become so great and successful that not only will it yield heart-warming returns to its owners, but will also become a standard for others. But neither greatness nor success responds to wishes; they are a result of doing what is right consistently… Read full story