Partner with police, new CP charges Oyo residents

THE new Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Mr Nwachukwu Enwonwu, has called on the people of the state to partner with the police with a view to reducing crime and other social vices to the minimum.

Enwonwu made the call at the weekend at a reception organised in his honour by the state Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) to mark his birthday, held at Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, Ibadan.

The commissioner, who was flanked by his wife, children and a few of his aides at the event, stated that the police could not combat crime alone because their officers and men are not superhumans.

According to him, effective policing requires all and sundry to support the police in terms of provision of prompt and useful information as well as intelligence gathering.

“In order to render bandits completely useless, there has to be synergy between the police, the PCRC and the people in general.

“I want to assure our people that the police in Oyo State would continue to do their best to serve you and I want to state here that the police service during my time would be the best that our people have ever witnessed.

“Let me state here also that there would be nothing like police brutality. However, I am urging our people to be law-abiding so that we can all be on the same page,” CP Enwonwu said.

The police chief thanked the Reverend Peter Omofoye-led committee and the chairman of Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, Chief Dotun Sanusi, for their efforts on community and security development.

He particularly commended Chief Sanusi for establishing what he called a world-class hospitality outfit in Ibadan and adding to the city’s allure.

“I am surprised at the facilities I have seen here. The environment is the kind that you find in advanced countries of the world.

“I am also thanking Chief Sanusi for spending his hard-earned money on the provision of basic amenities like electricity and good road for the people of this local government. Indeed, you have a genuine love for the people,” the commissioner added.

The chairman of the PCRC, Reverend Omofoye, pledged the continued support of his committee for the police and the success of the new police chief.

