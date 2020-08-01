COVID-19: Bauchi records 19 new cases as infection hits 560
The Bauchi State Task Force on COVID-19 and Lassa Fever said it has recorded 19 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.
Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, Chairman, Contact Tracing Sub Committee stated this in an update issued to journalists on Saturday in Bauchi.
“As at 30 July 2020, 19 new cases were recorded; Bauchi’s total deaths remain 13. At the moment, the total case hits 560.
“Two persons have been discharged, one severe case is on the ventilator and has been responding to treatment.
“The total number of active cases so far on hospital’s admission stands at 27,” he said.
Mohammed said the government was doing everything possible to curb further spread of the disease in the state.
He urged residents to continue adhering to the guidelines stipulated by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and report all COVID-19 related issues to the appropriate ministry.
“Continue to wear face masks to protect yourselves and loved ones from the virus. Always maintain personal hygiene to stay safe,” he advised (NAN)
