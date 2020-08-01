Gov Sule sympathises with monarch over gunmen attack on Dausu
Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has expressed sympathy with the Ohimege Opanda of Dausu, Alh. Usman Abdullahi, over recent attacks on Dausu in Umaisha Development Area of the state by gunmen.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the attacks, which occurred on July 27, left five people dead, with many houses burnt and 14 persons abducted.
The governor, who spoke in Umaisha through the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Alh. Ibrahim Abdullahi, on Saturday, condemned the attack, describing it as barbaric and inhuman.
He assured the royal father and his people of his administration’s readiness to give them adequate protection and to continue to safeguard the lives and property of the people of the state.
“My government will continue to protect the lives and property of the people of the state. The attack is barbaric and inhumane.
“It is unfortunate that people, who were sleeping, were attacked overnight and killed, while their houses were also burnt to ashes,” he said.
Sule enjoined the people of the area to give maximum support to security operatives deployed to the area and remain law-abiding.
Responding, the monarch thanked the governor for his show of concern and his passion for the state and its people.
He also appreciated the efforts of security agents in the area and urged them to redouble their efforts to ensure the security of lives and property.
Abdullahi reaffirmed his people’s readiness to give the security agents all the needed support in order for them to succeed. (NAN)
