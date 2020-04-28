COVID-19: Bauchi Gov signs two executive orders, imposes fines on lockdown violators

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has signed into law two executive orders made to control the spread of coronavirus in the state with various sums imposed as fines by violators of the lockdown.

The two executive orders signed on Tuesday are: Executive Order No 001 of 2020 and the Bauchi State Infectious Diseases Prevention Regulation 2020 both geared towards ensuring that the pandemic did not turn in to a community transmission problem.

After signing the two orders, the governor explained that the orders became necessary in order to check spread of COVID-19 among the people of the state.

He explained that apart from all those on essential services who are allowed to operate in the state during the lockdown period, government will not take it lightly with those who will intentionally default by braking the orders.

The governor further explained that even those on essential services delivery who do not wear mask or observe the social distancing practice will be liable and fined the sum of N5,000 by the court set up for that purpose.

Bala Mohammed further stated that anyone arrested for walking around on the street during the period of the lockdown will be fined the sum of N5,000 upon conviction just as any vehicle arrested without any permission to come out will be fined the sum of N20,000.

Also, anyone arrested operating commercial motorcycles which has been banned in the state will pay the sum of N10,000 as fine if convicted just as any tricycle operator who violates the two passengers limit will pay the sum of N10, 00 upon conviction by the court.

Bala Mohammed said that though it was a hard decision to take, government had to do the needful in order to protect lives of the people of the state stressing that his administration will continue to ensure that the pandemic did not spread to become community transmission problem.